The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says there were no fatalities or even serious boating accidents in Northwest Florida over the busy Labor Day weekend.
The Northwest Region includes 16 counties, encompassing Escambia County to Jefferson County.
FWC officers in the Northwest Region patrolled the region’s waterways in full force over the Labor Day weekend with one main objective: to keep everyone enjoying the water safe.
Between August 31st and September 2nd, FWC officers in the Northwest Region reported zero serious boating accidents or fatalities.
And even though the Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of Florida’s boating season, there are still plenty of boats out on the water year-round as Florida leads the nation with over 1 million registered vessels across the state.
The FWC reminds all boaters to enjoy a safe time by familiarizing themselves with and following Florida’s boating safety regulations.
To report dangerous boating activity, the public can submit anonymous tips by texting to 847411 that’s (Tip411) with the keyword “FWC” followed by the location and any information about the violation.
