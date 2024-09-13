Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

The 5th Annual Martin S. Niederer 9/11 Memorial Scholarship Golf Outing has been rescheduled.
The 5th Annual Martin S. Niederer 9/11 Memorial Scholarship Golf Outing that was scheduled for this Thursday, September 12th has been rescheduled due to weather. We don’t want to spoil the day for all the sponsors, golfers and volunteers nor do we want to damage the course. We appreciate your understanding and hope to see you next week September 19, 2024, at noon at the St. Joseph Bay Country Club.
All proceeds from this event go to support the Martin S. Niederer Scholarship 9/11 Memorial Scholarship Fund. There will be a Bloody Mary Bar, Cigar Bar & lunch and dinner provided by Pomodoro Italian Grill & Bar.
Anyone who wants to participate or play can call the St. Joseph Bay Country Club at 850-227-1751 or if you have any questions, please reach out to Jordon Arnold at jarnoldpga@gmail.com.
Show your support and sign-up for the Fifth Annual Martin S. Niederer 9/11 Memorial Scholarship Golf Outing to support local high school scholarships.
There will be a shotgun start at noon. Prizes include $1,000 for winning team of Select Shot Format, A 50/50 Raffle, Door Prizes, Silent Auction, Mulligan/Red Tee Buster Packages, Bloody Mary Bar and more!
Pledge Form can be found HERE
Sign-Up and Sponsorship form can be found HERE
