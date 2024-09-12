Thursday, September 12, 2024

The Florida Department of Agriculture is inviting Florida’s wounded veterans to register for upcoming outdoor recreational events across the state through the “Operation Outdoor Freedom” program

The Florida Department of Agriculture is inviting Florida’s wounded veterans to register for upcoming outdoor recreational events across the state through the “Operation Outdoor Freedom” program.

 

There will be three events in October, two in November, and one in December, available to wounded veterans across Florida.

 

The December event will be held in the Wakulla State Forest.

 

The events include a gator hunt, bass fishing, and a muzzleloader Deer hunt.

 

Since the program was launched in 2009, more than 6,400 wounded veterans have participated in “Operation Outdoor Freedom” events at no cost.

 

The Florida Forest Service organizes and hosts events where participants can fish, hunt, boat and more.

 

Outdoor excursions are held regularly on state forests and private lands throughout Florida and are funded through private donations.

 

Eligible veterans can visit the Florida Department of Agriculture website to register for upcoming events and find out more information on each event.

 

 

https://ffs.fdacs.gov/OOF/




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment