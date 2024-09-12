The Florida Department of Agriculture is inviting Florida’s
wounded veterans to register for upcoming outdoor recreational events across
the state through the “Operation Outdoor Freedom” program.
There will be three events in October, two in November, and
one in December, available to wounded veterans across Florida.
The December event will be held in the Wakulla State
Forest.
The events include a gator hunt, bass fishing, and a muzzleloader
Deer hunt.
Since the program was launched in 2009, more than 6,400
wounded veterans have participated in “Operation Outdoor Freedom” events at no
cost.
The Florida Forest Service organizes and hosts events where
participants can fish, hunt, boat and more.
Outdoor excursions are held regularly on state forests and
private lands throughout Florida and are funded through private donations.
Eligible veterans can visit the Florida Department of
Agriculture website to register for upcoming events and find out more
information on each event.
https://ffs.fdacs.gov/OOF/
