FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute September Research Updates

30 Years of Southeast American Kestrel Research
The Southeastern American Kestrel (Falco sparverius paulus) is an imperiled species of non-migratory falcon that inhabits Florida’s open woodlands, sandhills, fire-maintained pine savannah, and like pastures and agricultural fields.
At the Florida Ornithological Society Fall Conference, FWRI research scientist Karl Miller will be presenting a keynote talk on Southeastern American Kestrels at the that discusses what we have learned from thirty years of research and conservation. Miller will discuss population trends, habitat needs, nesting ecology, movement ecology, and shed light on some common misunderstandings about the species.
Tagged Gag Grouper in the News
Thank you to the anglers who reported tagged gag grouper during the recent harvest season! Your reports provide FWRI's Movement Ecology and Reproductive Resilience (MERR) lab with valuable data using an external dart tag near the dorsal fin and insert an internal acoustic tag into the body cavity, which will be tracked with the help of 2,000+ acoustic receivers in the Gulf of Mexico. MERR lab biologists were interviewed by the Bradenton Herald to discuss this project further.
If you catch a tagged fish, report it to our Tag Return Hotline at 1-800-367-4461. Please report the tag number, fish size, and the general location and date of capture.
Sea Turtle Nesting Update
Sea turtle nesting season is winding down, and as we move into September, let’s take a look at how this season’s numbers compare to the past two years.
2024 Post-Bleaching Coral Surveys
FWRI’s Coral Research Program is home to the Disturbance Response Monitoring (DRM) program. The DRM program is the largest, collaborative volunteer-based coral monitoring effort in the world and brings together partners across the jurisdictions of Florida’s Coral Reef. The data generated by the DRM program provides reef managers with an annual assessment of the extent of coral bleaching and disease and its potential impacts on Florida’s coral reefs.
Oysters and Water Quality
One piece of our team's work developing an oyster habitat suitability index involves collecting data on water quality to determine ideal locations for restoration efforts. Learn more about FWRI's oyster research on our web page and watch our quick video to learn about oyster research in the field.
