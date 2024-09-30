FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

This little girl
was found in the woods, skinny as a rail and filthy dirty. She reminds us of
the dog “Max” on The Grinch Who Stole Christmas so we named her Maxie. Maxie is
a 9–12-month-old Dachshund/Beagle mix weighing in at 12 lbs. She is a happy,
social and energetic little sprite who needs a loving home.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment