Hurricane Helene Emergency Order: Extension of Grace Periods; Limitations on Cancellations and Nonrenewals

Extension of Grace Periods; Limitations on Cancellations and Nonrenewals.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis provided updates for Florida policyholders following Hurricane Helene, including the issuance of an emergency order by the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) to protect policyholders impacted by the storm.
“OIR remains committed to protecting consumers in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and expects insurers to engage in frequent and meaningful conversation with policyholders throughout the recovery effort,” said Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky. “In the coming weeks, OIR will work diligently to both support policyholders in impacted areas and continue our efforts to monitor the claims handling practices of our insurers.”
Policyholder Protections
OIR issued EO 400385-24 to protect policyholders impacted by Hurricane Helene. The order applies to all insurers in the state and policyholders in Alachua, Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Franklin, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla counties. The order:
- Extends grace periods for any policy, provision, notice, correspondence, or law that imposes a time limit upon an insured to perform any act until November 26, 2024.
- Prohibits the cancellation or nonrenewal of a policy in an impacted area, except at the written request of the policyholder, until November 26, 2024.
- Prohibits the cancellation or nonrenewal of a personal residential or commercial residential property insurance policy covering a property repaired as a result of damage from Hurricane Idalia for a period of 90 days after it has been repaired.
- Directs insurers, surplus lines and other regulated entities to implement processes and procedures to facilitate the efficient payment of claims.
Floridians seeking assistance with insurance related questions should contact the Department of Financial Services Consumer Services either by visiting their website, or by contacting the DFS Consumer Services Assistance Line 1-877-693-5236. The line is open Monday-Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM.
