Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Membership Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


180 Degree Floors excels in premium high quality flooring solutions at affordable prices. Specializing in LVP, Hardwood, Tile, Laminate, Carpet and Flooring Installation.

Contact them to get started! No obligations —Discuss your project with 180 Degree Floors and see how they can help!


180 Degree Floors

325 Rural Hill Rd., Nashville, TN 37217

(615) 426-7729

rdmoore@180degreefloors.com

www.180degreefloors.com/products

America’s Home Place is among the nation’s premiere, on-your-lot custom home builders. They have been building custom homes for over 50 years, serving satisfied customers in 11 states.


Their professional and friendly staff in the Port Saint Joe-Mexico Beach Florida area is ready to help you plan, design, and build the quality custom home you have always dreamed of owning.


They offer new custom homes in a variety of styles, including one-story, two-story, and cabin style homes, vacation homes, beach and coastal style homes, small, large and luxury homes, the popular modern farmhouse style, as well and many other styles.


America’s Home Place builders are skilled craftsman who have years of experience to make your custom home exceed your expectations in service, quality and price. They stand behind every new custom home they build with a new home warranty. They will build the home you want, where you want it. Give them a call to get started.


America’s Home Place is currently building in the following Florida counties:

Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, and Gulf.


Apalachicola, Calloway, Cape San Blas, Indian Pass, Lynn Haven, Mexico Beach, Panama City, Panama City Beach, Port Saint Joe, Southport, St Joe Beach, Wewahitchka, and Youngstown.


America’s Home Place

3052 W Highway 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

(850) 899-9028

https://bit.ly/3L33BdH


The Wewahitchka Medical Center offers quality and affordable medical care for your entire family. They welcome new patients and look forward to assisting you with your needs!


The Wewahitchka Medical Center offers the following services:


• Women’s Health Services (Gynecology)

• Pediatric Care – 2 to 18 years

• Men’s Health Services

• Geriatrics – Senior Care

• Standard labs, immunizations, school sports or work physicals for established patients

• Annual Physicals


Wewahitchka Medical Center

255 West River Road Wewahitchka, FL

(850) 639-5828


www.northfloridamedicalcenters.org/locations/wewahitchka

﻿

Hours of Operation:

Monday              8:00-Noon        1:00-5:00

Tuesday             8:00-Noon        1:00-5:00

Wednesday      8:00-Noon        1:00-5:00

Thursday            8:00-Noon        1:00-5:00

Friday                 7:30-Noon        1:00-5:00

Eastern Shipbuilding is actively hiring long-term career positions at our Port St Joe shipyard. At Eastern, each employee starts and ends the day with the same goal in mind: work safe, work smart, and maintain quality.


Eastern Shipbuilding is committed to producing the highest quality vessels for customers. Eastern’s most valuable asset is our employees. We have launched the workforce “BUILD” initiative to promote workforce development, recruitment, and retention. At Eastern Shipbuilding, it’s more than a job, it’s a career!


Our positions offer competitive wages, bonuses, and full benefits including a 401(k) retirement plan, to help our employees save for retirement and enjoy a lifelong career.


We are a workplace that prioritizes hiring veterans. We are proud to have many veterans on our team and to serve the U.S. Coast Guard as the prime builder on the Offshore Patrol Cutter program.


Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. is an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.

September 25 - Kristal Smallwood with Gulf Coast State College

October 23 - Michael Chriszt with the Federal Reserve Bank

Monday, September 30 · 4 - 6pm CDT

﻿At this event, we will walk students and families through the process of creating your Federal Student Aid ID (FSA ID). This is a required step for completing a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Additionally, financial aid experts from Gulf Coast State College and FSU Panama City will be available to assist in answering questions regarding paying for college.


Food will be provided and there will be giveaways just for attending.

If you would prefer to register for the event at the Panama City Campus, visit eventbrite.com/e/1000121880467


Hosted by Gulf Coast State College in partnership with TRiO, United Way of Northwest Florida, FSU Panama City, and Bay District Schools.

﻿

Reach out to FA@gulfcoast.edu or pcc-financialaid@pc.fsu.edu with any questions.

