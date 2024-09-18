Franklin County will soon be paying a little more to have
local household trash disposed of at a landfill in Jackson County.
Franklin County has an agreement with Waste Management to dispose
of our local trash at the Springhill Landfill in Jackson County, which is owned
by Waste Management.
The cost to dispose of our trash is currently $30.51 a ton.
Under that agreement, Waste Management can increase the annual
cost of garbage disposal by the amount of change in the Consumer Price Index,
which this year is about 5.2 percent.
This year the total price increase comes out to $1.58 per ton
for a total of $32.09 per ton.
That increase will take effect on October the 1st.
The county commission agreed to the increase on Tuesday but
said they would not be passing the increase on to residents yet, but that could
change soon.
The County is also entering into negotiations with a company
called Richards Freight, which actually hauls our trash to Jackson County.
Depending on the outcome of those negotiations, the price
local residents pay for garbage disposal could increase in the near future.
