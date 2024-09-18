The Franklin County Tourist Development Council was recognized by the County Commission on Tuesday for winning two Flagler Awards last month from the VISIT FLORIDA Governor’s Conference held in Orlando.
The Flagler Awards is an annual statewide competition recognizing outstanding Florida tourism marketing.
The Franklin County TDC was awarded a Silver Flagler award for its direct marketing campaign featuring the TDC’s e-newsletter and a Bronze Flagler for print advertising.
The TDC e-newsletter, which reaches a nationwide audience of more than 110,000 people each month, was recognized for its coverage of area events and activities.
The print ad was recognized for its effective design and messaging to the Canadian travel audience in Dreamscapes Magazine.
TDC director John Solomon recognized the local vendors that helped create the ad campaigns, including Bay Media, 2K Webgroup and Forgotten Coast TV.
He pointed out that these awards are “not participation trophies;” they are very difficult to win.
County commissioners congratulated the group for their hard work and accomplishments and told them to keep up the good work.
