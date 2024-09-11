Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

J.V. Gander Dist. Inc is a wholesaler of petroleum products that has served the entire Florida Panhandle since 1939.
They offer Marathon, Liberty and Pure as well as our independent brand of gasoline and diesel fuels and Chevron Lubricants. They have their own fleet of trucks and do not depend on common carriers for delivery. They now have Transports and Tankwagons based in the Panama City and Freeport, Florida area to better serve their customers.
J.V. Gander Dist. Inc also can bunker fuel to your vessel.
Call JV GANDER DISTRIBUTORS for all of your petroleum needs!
J. V. GANDER DISTRIBUTORS, INC.
HOME OFFICE - APALACHICOLA BULK PLANT - MARINE FUEL DOCK
319 Water Street, P.O. Drawer 70, Apalachicola, FL
(866) 653-8889 Toll Free
(850) 653-8880
jim@jvgander.com
https://jvgander.com
PORT ST. JOE BULK PLANT
302 Garrison Ave, Port St. Joe, Fl
(850) 229-8081
PANAMA CITY OFFICE
(850) 867-4324
