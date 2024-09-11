Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Family owned and operated since 1989, at Kelley Funeral Home, they pride themselves on serving families in Apalachicola, Eastpoint, Carrabelle, Port St. Joe and the surrounding areas with dignity, respect, and compassion. Their staff is experienced in a variety of funeral services and can help you celebrate your loved one no matter your religion, culture, or budget.


Helping your family through tough times is their calling. Contact Kelley Funeral Home with any questions, comments, or inquiries.


Kelley Funeral Home

149 Avenue H, Apalachicola, FL

(850-323-1301

Kelleyfh@yahoo.com

www.kelleyfh.com


J.V. Gander Dist. Inc is a wholesaler of petroleum products that has served the entire Florida Panhandle since 1939.


They offer Marathon, Liberty and Pure as well as our independent brand of gasoline and diesel fuels and Chevron Lubricants. They have their own fleet of trucks and do not depend on common carriers for delivery. They now have Transports and Tankwagons based in the Panama City and Freeport, Florida area to better serve their customers.


J.V. Gander Dist. Inc also can bunker fuel to your vessel.


Call JV GANDER DISTRIBUTORS for all of your petroleum needs!


J. V. GANDER DISTRIBUTORS, INC.

HOME OFFICE - APALACHICOLA BULK PLANT - MARINE FUEL DOCK

 

319 Water Street, P.O. Drawer 70, Apalachicola, FL

(866) 653-8889 Toll Free

(850) 653-8880

jim@jvgander.com

https://jvgander.com


PORT ST. JOE BULK PLANT

302 Garrison Ave, Port St. Joe, Fl

(850) 229-8081


PANAMA CITY OFFICE

(850) 867-4324 

Whether you're painting one room or multiple areas, painting your house can be a big project to tackle! Hiring a local painter to tackle your painting project is the easiest way to get the job done quickly, neatly, and with the best possible results.

George Finney Painting offers painting services in the Port St. Joe, FL area and surrounding communities.


Make your painting vision a reality, call a PRO! No job too small, no job too big - get a free quote today, call George Finney Painting!


𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴

(901) 351-0541

die2paint@gmail.com

https://die2paint.weebly.com/

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Visit our website for a complete list.

#shoplocal #supportlocal

September 25 - Kristal Smallwood with Gulf Coast State College

October 23 - Michael Chriszt with the Federal Reserve Bank

At this event, we will walk students and families through the process of creating your Federal Student Aid ID (FSA ID). This is a required step for completing a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Additionally, financial aid experts from Gulf Coast State College and FSU Panama City will be available to assist in answering questions regarding paying for college.


Food will be provided and there will be giveaways just for attending.

If you would prefer to register for the event at the Panama City Campus, visit eventbrite.com/e/1000121880467


Hosted by Gulf Coast State College in partnership with TRiO, United Way of Northwest Florida, FSU Panama City, and Bay District Schools.

﻿

Reach out to FA@gulfcoast.edu or pcc-financialaid@pc.fsu.edu with any questions.


Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 321B Reid Ave | Port St Joe, FL 32456 US





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment