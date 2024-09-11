Work has begun to repair Leslie Street in Apalachicola.
Leslie Street is adjacent to the Franklin County Courthouse and has been closed to traffic since Hurricane Sally hit the area in September, 2020.
The road was blocked with concrete barriers which is not just an eyesore, but also affects access to some businesses and to the courthouse parking lot.
This project consists of repairing approximately .078 miles of Leslie Street including stormwater repair, sidewalk repair, striping and other safety improvements.
The money for the project will come from a 250-thousand-dollar reimbursement the county received from Apalachicola for another road project.
Leslie Street is adjacent to the Franklin County Courthouse and has been closed to traffic since Hurricane Sally hit the area in September, 2020.
The road was blocked with concrete barriers which is not just an eyesore, but also affects access to some businesses and to the courthouse parking lot.
This project consists of repairing approximately .078 miles of Leslie Street including stormwater repair, sidewalk repair, striping and other safety improvements.
The money for the project will come from a 250-thousand-dollar reimbursement the county received from Apalachicola for another road project.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment