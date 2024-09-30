Hurricane debris pickup in Franklin County will be commencing shortly

Debris pickup in Franklin County will be commencing shortly, however we are trying to give enough time to residents to get home, clean up and get their debris to the side of the road. All debris must be separated correctly in order to be picked up. Please see the attached flyer to see how to separate and stage your debris properly. Once a pickup schedule has been set up we will notify the public. If you have questions please call us at 850-653-8977, due to a high volume of calls, if no one answers please leave a message and we will call you back as soon as possible.
