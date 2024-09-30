The river levels in the eastern section of Franklin County are projected to rise by 1 to 2 feet within the next 36 to 48 hours

The river levels in the eastern section of the county are projected to rise by 1 to 2 feet within the next 36 to 48 hours.
This forecast affects several rivers, including the Ochlockonee River, Crooked River, New River, and Carrabelle River.
Residents are advised to take precautionary measures immediately, as this marks the fourth highest crest since 1964.
In addition to physical preparations, neighbors are urged to check on each other, especially the elderly and those with limited mobility, to ensure everyone is safe and has access to necessary resources.
