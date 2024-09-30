St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Meet Tater Tot! This handsome fellow came to us in July 2024 in rough shape. He went to foster for a little bit and had a great time. He loves his toys and playing. He loves treats as well! He will do best with older kids but will be ok with younger kids as long as the littles are respectful and parents are watching. He does great with other dogs, and is ok with cats. He is a beautiful boy and would look fabulous in your home! He is around 5 months old now and growing, will be a medium to large size chonk. Call the shelter to schedule a meet and greet with Tater Tot!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port
St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
