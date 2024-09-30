Monday, September 30, 2024

If you own a business that was impacted by Hurricane Helene, you may be eligible for an emergency loan through Florida’s Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Big Bend late last week.

 

There is currently 15 million dollars in the program to provide emergency loans of up to 50 thousand dollars to small businesses impacted by the Hurricane.

 

Loans of up to $100,000 are available for agriculture and aquaculture small businesses.

 

Loans approved through the Emergency Bridge Loan Program are intended to “bridge the gap” between the time a disaster impacts a business and when the business has secured longer-term recovery funding, such as federally or commercially available loans, insurance claims, or other resources.

 

The program extends to eligible small businesses in 61 counties, including Franklin, Liberty, Gulf and Wakulla counties.

The deadline to apply for the loans is November 24th.

 
You can get more information about the program on-line at FloridaJobs.org or call 833-832-4494 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

https://floridacommerce.my.site.com/RebuildFloridaBusinessLoanFund/s/

 





