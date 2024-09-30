If you own a business that was impacted by Hurricane
Helene, you may be eligible for an emergency loan through Florida’s Small
Business Emergency Bridge Loan program.
Hurricane
Helene made landfall in the Big Bend late last week.
There
is currently 15 million dollars in the program to provide emergency loans of up
to 50 thousand dollars to small businesses impacted by the Hurricane.
Loans of up to $100,000 are available
for agriculture and aquaculture small businesses.
Loans approved through the Emergency
Bridge Loan Program are intended to “bridge the gap” between the time a
disaster impacts a business and when the business has secured longer-term
recovery funding, such as federally or commercially available loans, insurance
claims, or other resources.
The program extends to eligible small
businesses in 61 counties, including Franklin, Liberty, Gulf and
Wakulla counties.
The deadline to apply for the loans is November
24th.
You can get more information about the program on-line at FloridaJobs.org or call 833-832-4494 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
https://floridacommerce.my.site.com/RebuildFloridaBusinessLoanFund/s/
No comments:
Post a Comment