Florida Commerce Announces Disaster Unemployment Assistance is Available to Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Helene
Tallahassee, FL – Today, FloridaCommerce announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available to businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Helene and are not eligible for regular state or federal Reemployment Assistance benefits. Eligible Floridians whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Debby are encouraged to submit a claim at FloridaJobs.org .
FloridaCommerce is accepting applications for DUA from residents and businesses in Charlotte, Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Taylor, and Wakulla Counties.
Additionally, work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Helene in FEMA disaster-declared counties. By waiving these requirements, eligible Floridians will be able to quickly apply and receive Reemployment Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits.
DUA is available to those who are ineligible to receive federal or state Reemployment Assistance benefits and the individual meets one of the following requirements:
Is unemployed as a direct result of the major disaster;
Was scheduled to start employment but was unable to as a direct result of the major disaster;
Is unable to reach their job or self-employment location because the individual has to travel through an affected area and is prevented from doing so as a direct result of the major disaster;
Has become the primary breadwinner because the head of the household died as a direct result of the major disaster; or
Is unable to work because of an injury that was a direct result of the major disaster.
DUA is available for weeks of unemployment beginning September 29, 2024, through March 29, 2025, as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a result of the disaster in the designated-disaster areas. The deadline to submit a claim for DUA benefits is no later than December 2, 2024.
To file a claim, go to www.FloridaJobs.org and select “File a Claim”, visit a local CareerSource Career Center, or call 1-800-385-3920. Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For DUA claims information, call 1-833-FL-APPLY (1-833-352-7759) to speak with a representative.
A pplications filed after the deadline will be considered untimely and DUA benefits may be denied unless the individual provides good cause. Applicants must submit their Social Security number, check stubs, and documentation to support the claim that they were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred, or evidence substantiating they were unable to begin employment or self-employment due to the disaster. In some cases, additional documentation may be required. To receive DUA benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the date the DUA application is filed
