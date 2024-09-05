Local wildlife rescuers are asking people to slow down on the St. George Island bridge and please look out for pelicans.
When strong winds blow across the Bay, the pelicans sometimes take refuge from the wind by landing on the bridge and hiding behind the concrete walls.
Many of them sit in the roadway where they can be hit by any unsuspecting driver.
According to the sheriff’s office, at least 6 pelicans were killed on Tuesday, and at least one was injured on Wednesday.
If you see a pelican injured or uninjured on the bridge, you can call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency number 850-670-8500.
They can send someone out to retrieve the pelican and either put it in the water or take it to the Florida Wild Mammal Association in Wakulla County for rehabilitation.
And if you would like to help the Florida Wild Mammal Association in its efforts to help local wildlife, check out their website at https://www.fwma.org/
