Ted Mosteller recognized for decades of service to Franklin County and the Apalachicola Airport

After decades of service to the Apalachicola airport and the city in general, Ted Mosteller will finally be taking some time for himself.
Ted currently serves as the interim airport manager, a position he has held since 2021.
But that is just the most recent service has provided to the community.
Ted moved to Apalachicola in 1967, and worked as an electrician for the power company for decades.
He also worked for Oyster Radio as our engineer for a number of years in the 1980’s and 90’s.
During that time, he gave 31 years to support the Apalachicola airport in a number of ways, while also volunteering his services to the Florida Seafood Festival.
Ted plans to retire at the end of this month, so Franklin County Commissioners took the opportunity this week to recognize Ted for his service and present him with a Resolution of Appreciation.
He was also given a plaque for his service.
Ted will still provide some services to the airport, even in retirement as he will continue to serve on the airport advisory committee.
And as a final act of gratitude, the commission agreed to name the Fixed Base Operator hangar at the Apalachicola airport mister Mosteller.
