Thursday, September 5, 2024

Fishermen asked to report tagged Gag grouper, Amberjack and Red Snapper

Now that the fishing seasons for Gag grouper, Amberjack and red Snapper have reopened, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding fishermen to report any tagged fish they might catch.

 

For over a decade, researchers have been acoustically tracking all three of these species in the Gulf of Mexico by capturing fish and equipping them with a bright external dart tag near their dorsal fin and a black internal acoustic tag inserted into the body cavity.

 

If you catch a tagged fish, please report fish size, general location, and date of capture to the Tag Return Hotline at 1-800-367-4461. 





