September is Suicide Prevention Month - Golf Tourney benefiting American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Golf Tourney
Friday 9/27
11am Lunch
12pm Shotgun Start
$75 per person
4-man scramble
Paying 1st of 2 flights
This is benefiting AFSP... September is Suicide prevention month, and this is very important and hits home for the BeMAJOR team, eXp Realty.
If you are a family/friend survivor of suicide, we welcome you to honor your loved one by purchasing a sign in memory of them to be placed on each hole on the course.
$40 per sign
Please email picture to nicmajors@gmail.com
Sign can be purchased via check, cash or Venmo (@Nicole-Majors-1). Please include name of loved one if sending Venmo.
So many are affected by suicide and the team wanted to create an event to bring awareness to our local community.
Please join us.
Questions about the event/signs -
Call Nicole 850-247-8415
Wanting to register for the tourney -
Call the golf course 850-227-1751
