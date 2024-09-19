NOAA Fisheries FishNews—September 19th

Upcoming Deadlines
September 30: Proposals due for the 2025 Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Program
October 23: Comments due on proposed rule for 10 species of giant clams under the Endangered Species Act
October 28: Applications due for FY 2025 NOAA Great Lakes Fish Habitat Restoration Partnership grants
October 30: Applications due for the John H. Prescott Marine Mammal Rescue Assistance Grant Program
October 31: Applications due for Species Recovery Grants to States
October 31: Applications due for Species Recovery Grants to Tribes
November 1: Applications due for Bluefin Tuna Research Program
November 4: Proposals due for Citizen Science for Improved Stock Assessments and Climate-Ready Fisheries Management
