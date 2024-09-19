The Franklin County commission agreed to spend just 172 thousand dollars in tourist development money to the Franklin County Sheriff’s office for tourist related public safety expenses.
The money will pay for 5 fixed solar powered radar speed warning signs at a cost of about 25 thousand dollars, as well as 1 mobile unit for just over 9000 dollars.
The signs not only show the posted speed limit, but also use radar to show how fast a vehicle is travelling.
The signs flash if a driver is going faster than the speed limit.
All of the signs will have a TDC decal so the public can see that the signs are TDC funded safety improvements.
The money will also pay for 2 additional patrol vehicles for the sheriff’s office and for increased staffing during peak tourist season and major events.
The money is coming through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council under a new rule that allows up to 10 percent of TDC proceeds to be used for public safety services.
The money will pay for 5 fixed solar powered radar speed warning signs at a cost of about 25 thousand dollars, as well as 1 mobile unit for just over 9000 dollars.
The signs not only show the posted speed limit, but also use radar to show how fast a vehicle is travelling.
The signs flash if a driver is going faster than the speed limit.
All of the signs will have a TDC decal so the public can see that the signs are TDC funded safety improvements.
The money will also pay for 2 additional patrol vehicles for the sheriff’s office and for increased staffing during peak tourist season and major events.
The money is coming through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council under a new rule that allows up to 10 percent of TDC proceeds to be used for public safety services.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment