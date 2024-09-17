Tuesday, September 17, 2024

There isn’t much time left to harvest bay scallops in Franklin and Gulf Counties so if you haven't been yet, you need to get out there.

 

Recreational bay scallop season harvest will close on September the 24th in Gulf County through northwest Taylor County.

 

Once the areas close, scallop harvest will not reopen until the 2025 season. 

 

Bag and vessel limits for 2024 are 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or a 1/2-gallon bay scallop meat per vessel.

Scallops may be collected by hand, or with a landing or dip net.





