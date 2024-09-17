There
isn’t much time left to harvest bay scallops in Franklin and Gulf Counties so
if you haven't been yet, you need to get out there.
Recreational bay scallop season harvest will close on September
the 24th in Gulf County through northwest Taylor
County.
Once the areas close, scallop harvest will not reopen until the
2025 season.
Bag and vessel
limits for 2024 are 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 pint of
bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops
in the shell or a 1/2-gallon bay scallop meat per vessel.
Scallops may be
collected by hand, or with a landing or dip net.
