Work has begun on Hickory Dip Road in Eastpoint.
Pigott Asphalt out of Crawfordville has started the job to widen and resurface the road at a cost of about 518 thousand dollars.
Hickory Dip is a little over a third of a mile long and connects North Bayshore Drive to Old Ferry Dock Road.
It is a mostly residential neighborhood, though it also is the entrance to the Franklin County Public Library.
The project will widen Hickory Dip Road from 18’ to 24’, as well as add pavement markings and upgrade signage.
Drainage improvements will include the replacement of dual 36” cross drains at Indian Creek.
The project is being fully funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.
