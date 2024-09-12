Upcoming event at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea

You're invited to our 2nd Annual Spooky Specimens at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab! Join us for a Halloween celebration that's both fun and educational. Explore our lab, where the creatures of the deep come alive in a festive, spooky atmosphere. Take a trip to meet our resident sea turtles, sharks, and other fascinating marine animals. Enjoy Halloween decorations, costumed staff, and hands-on activities that make learning about marine life an adventure for the whole family. Don't miss this unique opportunity to celebrate Halloween while supporting marine conservation!
