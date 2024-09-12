Thursday, September 12, 2024

Upcoming event at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea

Spooky Specimens coming up!

You're invited to our 2nd Annual Spooky Specimens at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab! Join us for a Halloween celebration that's both fun and educational. Explore our lab, where the creatures of the deep come alive in a festive, spooky atmosphere. Take a trip to meet our resident sea turtles, sharks, and other fascinating marine animals. Enjoy Halloween decorations, costumed staff, and hands-on activities that make learning about marine life an adventure for the whole family. Don't miss this unique opportunity to celebrate Halloween while supporting marine conservation!

October 26th from 5-8 PM at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab!﻿

Tickets can be purchased at the door!

Tickets can be purchased in advance here:

Purchase Tickets Here

Some photos from Last years Spooktacular event!

Donate to Gulf Specimen Here
Facebook  Twitter  Instagram



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment