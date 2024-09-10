Wounded Veterans Invited to Register for Upcoming Operation Outdoor Freedom Fishing and Hunting Events
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson invited wounded veterans to apply for upcoming Operation Outdoor Freedom fishing and hunting trips. Led by the Florida Forest Service, Operation Outdoor Freedom provides recreational and rehabilitative opportunities to wounded veterans on state forests, agricultural lands, and private lands throughout Florida at no cost.
“Florida’s veterans have sacrificed so much in service to our country, and Operation Outdoor Freedom is one way we can give back by providing them the opportunity to reconnect with the great outdoors,” said Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “These events are more than just hunting and fishing trips — they're about camaraderie, healing, and showing our appreciation for their dedication and courage. I encourage all eligible veterans to apply and take part in these life-changing experiences.”
Wounded veterans can apply online today for spots on upcoming Operation Outdoor Freedom events, including:
Participants will be drawn at random prior to the event and will be notified by email.
Since its inception in 2009, Operation Outdoor Freedom has hosted more than 900 events and served over 6,400 wounded veterans. More information on Operation Outdoor Freedom can be found at fdacs.gov/OperationOutdoorFreedom.
In 2023, Commissioner Simpson announced the grand opening for a new facility solely dedicated to offering wounded veterans recreational opportunities free of charge. The new property, located at Pine Log State Forest in Washington County, consists of 620 acres and a fully ADA-complaint facility that can house and feed 12 veterans during outdoor events.
The new Operation Outdoor Freedom property can host recreational events, including deer, turkey, dove, and hog hunts; freshwater fishing, nearby saltwater fishing; and other recreation activities, such as kayaking, hiking, and camping.
Operation Outdoor Freedom now has eight facilities around the state solely dedicated to activities for wounded veterans. These facilities have bunk houses, outdoor kitchens, dining areas, fire pits, and restroom facilities. Operation Outdoor Freedom outfitted the facilities to accommodate the needs of every wounded veteran participating in the program.
For more information about Commissioner Simpson and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FDACS.gov.
###
No comments:
Post a Comment