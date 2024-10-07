7 arrested in county-wide sex offender sweep

Inspectors and agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement visited hundreds of registered sex offenders and predators this fall to confirm they were following Florida’s registration laws.
So far, FDLE, along with local sheriff’s deputies, arrested nine sex offenders or predators who were out of compliance, that includes 7 in Franklin County.
Florida Safe Halloween began in September to ensure accuracy of Florida’s Sex Offender Registry before its busiest week of the year, the week of Halloween.
Last month, FDLE’s Enforcement and Investigative Support Bureau partnered with the sheriff’s office in Franklin County to conduct countywide sweeps of registered sex offenders and predators.
During the operations, physical contact was made with registrants to confirm they continue to follow registration laws.
Those who were not in compliance were arrested.
Among those arrested were Eugene James Cooper. A registered sexual predator.
Cooper’s whereabouts remained unknown for nearly two years until he was found in Apalachicola during the operation.
Cooper was arrested pursuant to an active warrant out of Leon County for failing to comply with Florida’s sexual predator registration laws.
Officials also arrested Glenn Darius May, also listed as a sexual predator.
May was actually arrested twice during the operation.
He failed to report ownership of a vehicle and the presence of another vehicle at his residence.
He was arrested on two counts of failure of a sexual predator to report a change in vehicles owned.
After being released from the Franklin County Jail, May again failed to comply with registration laws and was again arrested on an additional count of failure to comply with Florida’s sexual predator registration laws.
A third registered sexual predator, Elvie Clarence Martin, was arrested on three counts of failure of a sexual predator to report a change in vehicles owned.
Four other registered sex offenders in Franklin County were arrested on various charges ranging from failure to comply with Florida’s sexual offender registration laws to failure of a sexual offender to report an email address or internet identifier.
All suspects were booked into the Franklin County Jail in September.
