Tuesday, October 29, 2024

The Eastpoint Water and Sewer District has issued a precautionary boil water notice for a section of Eastpoint

The Eastpoint Water and Sewer District has issued a precautionary boil water notice for Eastpoint Water and Sewer customers on Old Ferry Dock Road from North Franklin to North Bayshore Drive, as well as Hickory Dip, Daisy St, Jefferson St, Power Dr, Norvell and North Franklin.

 

There is some pretty major construction work ongoing on Hickory Dip Road and a water line at the corner of Hickory Dip and Old ferry Dock Road was broken on Tuesday.

 

And while the water pressure did not drop completely, the Water and sewer district issued the precautionary boil water notice out of an abundance of caution.

 

Water samples will be sent off on Wednesday and it may take a day or two to get the results.

 

If you live in the affected area, you should boil and water used for drinking, brushing your teeth or cooking.

 

Bringing the water to a rolling boil for one minute is enough to insure it is safe.

 

Oyster Radio will announce when the boil water notice has been lifted.

 

 





