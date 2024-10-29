The Eastpoint Water and Sewer District has issued a precautionary boil water notice for a section of Eastpoint

The Eastpoint Water and Sewer District has issued a precautionary
boil water notice for Eastpoint Water and Sewer customers on Old Ferry Dock Road
from North Franklin to North Bayshore Drive, as well as Hickory Dip, Daisy St,
Jefferson St, Power Dr, Norvell and North Franklin.
There
is some pretty major construction work ongoing on Hickory Dip Road and a water line
at the corner of Hickory Dip and Old ferry Dock Road was broken on Tuesday.
And
while the water pressure did not drop completely, the Water and sewer district
issued the precautionary boil water notice out of an abundance of caution.
Water
samples will be sent off on Wednesday and it may take a day or two to get the
results.
If
you live in the affected area, you should boil and water used for drinking,
brushing your teeth or cooking.
Bringing
the water to a rolling boil for one minute is enough to insure it is safe.
Oyster
Radio will announce when the boil water notice has been lifted.
