A Liberty County School bus was involved in a 2-vehicle accident early Friday morning.
The accident happened just before 7 AM on County Road 12 near NW County Road 397A.
According to the Florida Highway patrol, a 2012 black Hyundai passenger car was traveling north on County Road 12 when it crossed the center line into the path of a southbound school bus.
The two vehicles collided head on.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 21-year-old woman from Bristol, sustained serious injuries in the crash.
The school bus driver, along with two passengers, were uninjured.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Liberty County Sheriff's Department, as well as Liberty and Calhoun County EMS and Fire Departments.
The accident happened just before 7 AM on County Road 12 near NW County Road 397A.
According to the Florida Highway patrol, a 2012 black Hyundai passenger car was traveling north on County Road 12 when it crossed the center line into the path of a southbound school bus.
The two vehicles collided head on.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 21-year-old woman from Bristol, sustained serious injuries in the crash.
The school bus driver, along with two passengers, were uninjured.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Liberty County Sheriff's Department, as well as Liberty and Calhoun County EMS and Fire Departments.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment