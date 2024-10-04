The Florida Healthy Kids Corporation has approved financial and administrative relief for families impacted by Hurricane Helene.
To help families following this storm, Florida Healthy Kids has agreed to cover 100% of eligible October monthly payments for November coverage.
An additional month of payment relief will be made available to those who contact the Florida KidCare Call Center expressing a need.
On top of monthly payment support, families with annual renewals scheduled for September or October will have extra time – until November 30 – to complete the renewal process.
Members enrolled in both subsidized and full-pay plans are included.
The relief measures apply to families residing in the 22 Florida counties currently designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as eligible for individual assistance.
That includes Franklin and Wakulla Counties.
Altogether, more than 48,000 children live in the 22 identified counties, representing more than 25% of the total Florida KidCare population.
The cost to cover waived October payments is an estimated $2,300,000.
