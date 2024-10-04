Friday, October 4, 2024

If you live in Wakulla County and have yard debris from Hurricane Helene, you can bring it to the Wakulla County landfill free of charge through Saturday.

 

Saturday, October 5, 2024, is the last day the County Landfill will accept residential yard debris at no charge. 

 

The landfill is located at 146 County Landfill Road and will be open today and tomorrow from 8 Am till 3 PM.

 

Fees will be waived for residents, but residents must show proof of residency to access the landfill.

 

Proof of residency includes a driver’s license, mail, or utility bills.

 

If you would like to dispose of yard debris after October 5, 2024, the Landfill will still accept yard debris during its normal operating hours, but will be subject to the Landfill fee schedule.

 

On Monday, October 7th Wakulla County will offer free curbside residential storm debris pickup.

 

Coastal communities such as Panacea, Mashes Sands, Ochlockonee Bay, Spring Creek, Shell Point, Live Oak Island, and St. Marks will be serviced initially.

 

Inland communities will follow.

 

There will only be one opportunity to have your debris picked up, so be sure to have your storm debris ready to go by Monday, October 7th.





