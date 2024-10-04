If you live in Wakulla County and have yard debris from Hurricane
Helene, you can bring it to the Wakulla County landfill free of charge through Saturday.
Saturday, October 5, 2024, is the last day the County Landfill will
accept residential yard debris at no charge.
The landfill is located at 146 County Landfill Road and will be
open today and tomorrow from 8 Am till 3 PM.
Fees will be waived for residents, but residents must show proof
of residency to access the landfill.
Proof of residency includes a driver’s license, mail, or utility
bills.
If
you would like to dispose of yard debris after October 5, 2024, the Landfill
will still accept yard debris during its normal operating hours, but will be
subject to the Landfill fee schedule.
On Monday, October 7th
Wakulla County will offer free curbside residential storm debris pickup.
Coastal communities such as
Panacea, Mashes Sands, Ochlockonee Bay, Spring Creek, Shell Point, Live Oak
Island, and St. Marks will be serviced initially.
Inland communities will
follow.
There
will only be one opportunity to have your debris picked up, so be sure to have
your storm debris ready to go by Monday, October 7th.
