Museum Day Oct 5 & Shells and Shards Exhibit Oct 2-27

Museum Day"Pieces of History"
Sat., October 5, 10am-5pm
Carrabelle History Museum, joined by Carrabelle’s two other museums, will celebrate Museum Day on Saturday, October 5. Carrabelle History Museum, Camp Gordon Johnston Museum and Crooked River Lighthouse Museum will host special activities and exhibits. Carrabelle History Museum will be open from 10 am–5 pm ET, Camp Gordon Johnston Museum from 11 am–5 pm ET, and Crooked River Lighthouse from 9 am–5 pm ET. Visitors can also enjoy the extended Country “Super” Market at Crooked River Lighthouse from 9 am–3 pm ET, featuring crafts, baked goods, produce and a food truck. There is no charge for admission; donations are gratefully accepted to defray costs.
Each year, Museum Day shines a spotlight on culture, science, and history, and this year's theme is “Pieces of History”. Carrabelle’s museums will each commemorate it with their own unique focus and interpretation, from intricate Native American pottery shards and shells unearthed from ancient middens, to the powerful artifacts of WWII and the historic Fresnel lens that guided sailors to safety. Visitors will learn how these pieces of the past reveal stories of cultural practices, military valor, and technological innovations. Visitors are invited to explore how each piece of history contributes to a broader understanding and provides insights into the diverse stories of Carrabelle’s past.
Author and speaker Robert Jacob will be featured at two locations on Museum Day. Robert has over 50 years of experience in living history portrayals and is passionate about dispelling myths and inaccuracies found in historical records. He has written several books, including A Pirate’s Life in the Golden Age of Piracy, Pirates of the Florida Coast: Truths, Legends, and Myths, and Blackbeard: The Truth Revealed. He will be at the Crooked River Lighthouse from 9 am - 12 pm ET for a book signing and informal discussions and upstairs at the Carrabelle History Museum from 2 pm - 4 pm ET for a book signing and discussion of the Pirates of the Florida West Coast.
The Carrabelle History Museum is located at SE 106 Avenue B, Carrabelle, FL.. For more information, go to www.carrabellehistorymuseum.org or contact 850-697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com, Sponsored by C-Quarters Marina, Duke Energy and Shaun Donahoe Realty. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. Special thanks to the City of Carrabelle.
Special Exhibit: Shells & ShardsWed., October 2 - Sat., October 27
The Carrabelle History Museum is excited to present a special exhibit, “Shells & Shards”. This unique exhibit explores the rich prehistoric culture of Carrabelle, showcasing intricate Native American pottery shards and ancient shells that tell the stories of Carrabelle’s early cultural practices and daily life. This exhibit will be on display from Wednesday, October 2 through Saturday, October 27. The museum is open Wednesdays from 12 noon to 5 pm, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 12 noon to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission; donations are gratefully accepted.
The exhibit showcases fascinating artifacts from Carrabelle’s first people, particularly the Apalachee tribes who lived along the shores of St. George Sound and local rivers over 2000 years ago. Archaeologists have uncovered evidence of villages, middens, and burial grounds in Carrabelle, indicating the area was an important trade port due to its deep-water harbor and the nearby rivers.
Highlights from the “Shells & Shards” exhibit include artifacts from the Woodland period, around 3,000 years old, when Native people began establishing permanent settlements and producing pottery for storage. The exhibit features pottery made from local North Florida clay, which was flexible and strengthened with materials like sand or crushed shells. Visitors will also explore the processes used to create and fire these pots.
In addition to pottery, the exhibit features shells that were used as tools, jewelry, and decorative items. These shells, often uncovered after storms, date back to the time of the native peoples and provide valuable information about their prehistoric meals and habits. Visitors will discover how shells can be dated using growth bands, similar to tree rings, and will see examples of shells repurposed as tools or used in decoration.
We encourage visitors to take an active role in preserving Florida’s rich history. People who discover items of historical significance are asked to take a picture, leave the item in place, and report it to the Florida Public Archeology Network at 850-595-0500. Everyone can help protect and preserve our shared heritage for future generations.
This exhibit was made possible through the extensive research, design, and creative efforts of Skyler Frazier. Skyler graduated from Leon High School in 2023 and is currently pursuing a dual degree in Archeology and Art History from the University of Rochester.
