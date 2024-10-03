Thursday, October 3, 2024

The 2024 GENERAL ELECTION VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS OCTOBER 7TH, 2024

2024 GENERAL ELECTION

NOVEMBER 5, 2024

 

Last Day to Register to Vote


October 7, 2024, At the Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office

(Until 4:00 PM ET or Online at www.votegulf.gov until 12 Midnight

 

Early Voting

From October 26, 2024, to November 2, 2024

8:00 am to 6:00 pm (ET)

7:00 am to 5:00 pm (CT)

 

                                               Locations

Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office

401 Long Avenue, Port St Joe, FL

 

Charles Whitehead Public Library

314 North Second Street, Wewahitchka, FL

 

Secure Ballot Intake Stations available at each location

during early voting.

 

Election Day

Polls are open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm (ET)

6:00 am to 6:00 pm (CT)

 

Voting Locations

Assigned polling place

 

Secure Ballot Intake Stations not available on Election Day

 

Keep up with all election information and data:

https://www.votegulf.com/


Dates to Remember


Oct 7: Last Day to Register to vote in General Election


Oct 9: Logic and Accuracy Test


Oct 26:  Early Voting Begins for General Election


Nov 2: Early Voting Ends for General Election

﻿

Nov 05: General Election



LEGAL NOTICE

 

NOTICE OF LOGIC AND ACCURACY TEST

2024 GENERAL ELECTION

October 9, 2024

GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA

 

The Logic and Accuracy test for the DS200 Tabulation System and the Express vote Touch Screen to be used for the November 5, 2024, General Election will be held at the Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office, 401 Long Avenue, Port St Joe, FL on October 9, 2024, at 9:30 AM ET.

This event is open to the general public. For questions or information, you may contact the Supervisor of Elections office at 850.229.6117. 

John M. Hanlon

Supervisor of Elections

Gulf County, Florida

votegulf.com





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment