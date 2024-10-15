Casting Call- Historic Port Theatre in Port St. Joe

It’s almost time to open the box office and celebrate our Historic Port Theatre’s renovation!
To make that happen, we are holding a “Casting Call” to ask for your help.
As with most construction projects, the costs and needs have increased so we are asking you to join the cast of the Historic Port Theatre.
Our mission is to be a cultural hub for the Port St. Joe community, provide programming to unite families, entertain locals and tourists, showcase local talent, and provide inspiration to all…and to have fun!
We can accomplish this with your help. We need $500,000 to make it to opening night.
You can be a part of the cast, whether you can donate $25 or $25,000 or more. Every person has a role in making the theatre a success.
Come join our cast so we can usher in a high level of entertainment that the theatre can bring to our town and our lives!
No comments:
Post a Comment