Franklin County Elections office to resend sample ballots after problems with first printing

Early
voting begins next week for the November elections, and if you are a registered
voter in Franklin County you should have already received your sample ballot in
the mail, so you have some idea as to what candidates and issues you will vote
on.
There
was a pretty major glitch with the Franklin County sample ballot that was sent
out, so the Supervisor of elections office is having them reprinted and will
soon send them out again.
The
problem is in the listing for the tax collector’s race.
Somehow,
that race has the candidates for Gulf County tax collector on it.
Franklin
County Tax Collector candidates are Amy Braxton Cook and Teresa Martin – not
Ashley Forehand and Candye Lewis.
They
also managed to misspell Carrabelle.
The
election office said the mistake is only on the sample ballots that were mailed
out, not on the actual ballots.
New
Sample Ballots are being mailed out.
Voters
can also access the correct sample ballot at the Franklin County Supervisor of
elections website at www.votefranklinfl.gov
