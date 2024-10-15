Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Franklin County Elections office to resend sample ballots after problems with first printing

Early voting begins next week for the November elections, and if you are a registered voter in Franklin County you should have already received your sample ballot in the mail, so you have some idea as to what candidates and issues you will vote on.

 

There was a pretty major glitch with the Franklin County sample ballot that was sent out, so the Supervisor of elections office is having them reprinted and will soon send them out again.

 

The problem is in the listing for the tax collector’s race.

 

Somehow, that race has the candidates for Gulf County tax collector on it.

 

Franklin County Tax Collector candidates are Amy Braxton Cook and Teresa Martin – not Ashley Forehand and Candye Lewis.

 

They also managed to misspell Carrabelle.

 

The election office said the mistake is only on the sample ballots that were mailed out, not on the actual ballots.

 

New Sample Ballots are being mailed out.

 

Voters can also access the correct sample ballot at the Franklin County Supervisor of elections website at www.votefranklinfl.gov 




