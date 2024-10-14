The Franklin County Seahawks football team are now 6 and 1 on the season after defeating Wewahitchka on the road last Friday night.
The Seahawks defeated the Gators 21 to 14.
The Seahawks only loss this season was to Cottondale on October the 4th.
Not bad for a team that had no wins last year and only one win the year before that.
The Seahawks will travel to Port St. Joe this Friday to take on the Tigersharks, who have 2 wins and 4 losses on the season so far.
The game will be carried on Oyster Radio and on Forgotten Coast Radio this Friday night with a 7:30 kickoff.
The Seahawks defeated the Gators 21 to 14.
The Seahawks only loss this season was to Cottondale on October the 4th.
Not bad for a team that had no wins last year and only one win the year before that.
The Seahawks will travel to Port St. Joe this Friday to take on the Tigersharks, who have 2 wins and 4 losses on the season so far.
The game will be carried on Oyster Radio and on Forgotten Coast Radio this Friday night with a 7:30 kickoff.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment