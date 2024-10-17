Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Join us for an evening of networking and camaraderie at the October Business After Hours event on October 17th, hosted by Niraj Patel at Barn's Spirits. This event is designed to provide a relaxed atmosphere where professionals from various industries can come together to unwind after a busy day, socialize, and expand their network. Whether you're looking to strengthen current business relationships or forge new ones, this gathering offers the perfect setting to connect with like-minded individuals outside the confines of the usual work environment. We are excited to see you there and look forward to an evening full of engaging discussions!
Join us at the Wakulla County Community Center for our Last Networking Luncheon of 2024! We are so grateful to The title sponsor Kiersten Smith State Farm. We look forward to having you join us! More Information
Congratulations to the 2024 Business Excellence Awards Nominees Questionnaire packets have been emailed out and are due back on 10/21 by 3:00PM
In preparation for the 9th Annual Trick-or-Treat StoryWalk, The Friends of The Wakulla County Public Library are asking for donations of unopened, individually wrapped/sealed, bags of candy. Please drop all bags off inside the library in our designated drop box! For any questions and/or more information, please call the library at 850-926-7415 or email LOaks@mywakulla.com.
Operation Santa Wakulla is a non-profit organization that uses donations to provide local children with toys, clothes, and other necessities on Christmas morning. If you are interested in helping, please see the sponsorship opportunities above. Anything helps!
If you have not been able to get into GrowthZone please reach out to Heather at the chamber office and she will help you. (850) 926-1848 Please keep an eye on your spam folder as we transition to GrowthZone. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out.
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
An article about your business or organization
A job listing for your business
An event your business or organization is hosting
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com *Information shared with the chamber before 12:00pm Tuesday will be included in current weeks ENews. Anything after will be added in the following week.
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
