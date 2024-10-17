Thursday, October 17, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—October 17

OCTOBER 17, 2024

Highlights

Looking to the Future, Living in the Present: Supporting a Thriving and Resilient Seafood Industry

Assistant Administrator Janet Coit shares her thoughts on how NOAA Fisheries is working to ensure a bright future for the seafood community.

Outstanding Habitat Champion Recognized Through 2024 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award

NOAA and the American Fisheries Society are thrilled to honor Damon Moore with the 2024 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award. Damon received the national award for his exceptional work protecting and restoring Florida coastal ecosystems.

West Coast

Science Blog: Sound Bytes—It’s a boat, it’s a plane, it’s a passive acoustic ocean glider!

Selene Fregosi with the Cetacean Research Program at the Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center talks about how we use underwater gliders and passive acoustic monitoring to listen for whales off the West Coast.

Southeast

Biden-Harris Administration, NOAA Announce $2 Million for Partnerships to Support Red Snapper Recovery

The Biden-Harris Administration and NOAA announced they will award approximately $2 million in Inflation Reduction Act funds to support improved data for red snapper through partnerships with the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission and the Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies at the University of Miami.

Resources for Coastal Communities Impacted By Natural Disasters

Natural disasters can cause significant damage to Florida’s coastal communities and the fisheries, aquaculture, and boating industries. Florida Sea Grant has compiled several resources for coastal community members seeking assistance.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Science Blog: There’s a First Time for Everything

Join fisheries biologist Mary Kate Munley on our first cruise in a quest to learn how ocean conditions affect shortfin squid.

Science Blog: Observing—Six Things I’ve Learned in a Year

Working as a fisheries observer, you learn a thing or two over the course of a year. Observer Leah Jones shares her top six.

Upcoming Deadlines

October 23: Comments due on proposed rule for 10 species of giant clams under the Endangered Species Act

October 28: Applications due for FY 2025 NOAA Great Lakes Fish Habitat Restoration Partnership grants

October 30: Applications due for the John H. Prescott Marine Mammal Rescue Assistance Grant Program

October 31: Applications due for Species Recovery Grants to States

October 31: Applications due for Species Recovery Grants to Tribes

November 1: Applications due for Bluefin Tuna Research Program

November 4: Proposals due for Citizen Science for Improved Stock Assessments and Climate-Ready Fisheries Management

November 21: Applications due for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Inflation Reduction Act Community Change Grants Program

November 22: Deadline for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee’s survey on marine mammal deterrents

November 25: Applications due for Partnership for Research Excellence in Sustainable Seafood funding opportunity

November 25: Applications due for the Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Competition

March 21: Applications due for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program funding

Upcoming Events

October 21–23: Permanent Advisory Committee Meeting

November 2–3: 2024 Right Whale Festival

November 4–7: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council Meeting

November 13–18: Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

November 16: Beaufort Laboratory 125th Anniversary

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 





