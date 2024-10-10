County commissioners, this month, accepted qualifications from consulting firms for Financial and Grant Administration for State and Federal Grant Opportunities.
The service is currently provided by a company called Management Experts out of Tallahassee, but the contract is coming to an end so the county is required to seek qualifications from other companies who can provide the same service.
That can include seeking grants from Triumph Gulf Coast or assisting with legislative appropriations.
Management Experts did reapply for the job, as did 2 other firms.
The qualifications will be considered by a committee who will make a recommendation to the county commission before their next meeting.
