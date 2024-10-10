Wakulla County is looking for a volunteer to serve on the Wakulla County Historic Preservation Committee.
The Committee reviews and makes recommendations to the County Commission on the designation, regulation and administration of historical, cultural and architectural resources in Wakulla County.
One volunteer is needed.
He or she must be a resident of Wakulla County and should have some background in architecture, history, planning, cultural anthropology, landscape architecture or related disciplines.
The deadline for applying is October 31st.
Interested people should submit a resume to senior planner Ashley Rowland-Yost at ayost@mywakulla.com.
