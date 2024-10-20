Sunday, October 20, 2024

DOH-Wakulla Lifts Water Quality Health Advisory

Mashes Sands Beach tests below unsafe level

Crawfordville, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County (DOH-Wakulla) is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels at the following location:


Mashes Sands Beach

801 Mashes Sands Road

Panacea, FL 32346

 

Tests completed on Thursday, October 17, 2024, indicate that the water quality at Mashes Sands Beach shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches


For more information, call 850-926-0400 or visit https://wakulla.floridahealth.gov/


