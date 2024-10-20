 DOH-Wakulla Lifts Water Quality Health Advisory

Contact:
Christie Mathison
Christie.Mathison@flhealth.gov
850-926-0400
Crawfordville, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County (DOH-Wakulla) is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels at the following location:
Mashes Sands Beach
801 Mashes Sands Road
Panacea, FL 32346
Tests completed on Thursday, October 17, 2024, indicate that the water quality at Mashes Sands Beach shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.
For more information, call 850-926-0400 or visit https://wakulla.floridahealth.gov/
