Weekend Events in Franklin County

Brisket for Boobies! Belles 1 Year Anniversary Party
Sunday October 20th
Belle's Winery & Saloon
Doors open at Noon with 2 Music Acts!
LD and Tara Hatfield from 12-3pm
Josh Norman from 4-7pm
*Brisket turn in & Judging will be at 3pm
*People's choice Award, Judge's Pick, Door prizes and Raffle Winners will be announced at 6pm!
*$5 to Nibble/Vote in People's Choice
*$5/Plate (includes meat, sides, & a coozie)
*All proceeds and Nibbler Fees go to the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation
