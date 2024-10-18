Friday, October 18, 2024

Weekend Events in Franklin County

WEEKEND FUN

Friday is the Apalachicola Downtown Walkabout from 5-8.

Meet and greet some local artists, enjoy a snack and beverage at each participating location. Pumpkin carving contest…take a peek at each pumpkin and cast your vote at Belles!


Boos & Booze H﻿aunted Pub Crawl




Brisket for Boobies! Belles 1 Year Anniversary Party

Sunday October 20th

Belle's Winery & Saloon


Doors open at Noon with 2 Music Acts!

LD and Tara Hatfield from 12-3pm

Josh Norman from 4-7pm

*Brisket turn in & Judging will be at 3pm

*People's choice Award, Judge's Pick, Door prizes and Raffle Winners will be announced at 6pm!

*$5 to Nibble/Vote in People's Choice

*$5/Plate (includes meat, sides, & a coozie)

*All proceeds and Nibbler Fees go to the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation





