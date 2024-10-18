Starting this fall, the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service will begin a Coastal Zone Soil Survey of the Apalachicola Bay.
The project will provide updated soils information for land use and management decisions.
The result will be soil maps covering the swamps, marshes, and bay that will be added to the existing soil survey of the Apalachicola Bay area.
The data collected will help better understand and quantify the soil carbon stocks and sequestration potential of the bay.
Soil physical and chemical properties will help feed interpretations such as oyster habitat potential, beneficial use of dredge material, living shoreline restoration, acid sulfate potential for dredge, mooring and anchoring guidance, among other things.
The survey will also allow users to better understand changes taking place within the bay and surrounding ecosystem
The project will consist of 3 phases.
Phase 1 will cover areas north of the highway 98 bridge and include the marshes in East Bay and cypress forests along the Apalachicola, St Marks, and East rivers along with their tributaries.
Phase 2 will cover areas south of the highway 98 bridge and west of Bryant Patton Bridge to Indian Pass.
Phase 3 will be areas east of Bryant Patton Bridge to Alligator Point
Each Phase is expected to take 2 years to complete.
Crews will be working from a combination of pontoon, bay, and airboats.
You’ll be able to tell which boats are parr of the project because they will be marked by signs reading: USDA - Natural Resources Conservation Service – Coastal Zone Soil Survey.
The project will provide updated soils information for land use and management decisions.
The result will be soil maps covering the swamps, marshes, and bay that will be added to the existing soil survey of the Apalachicola Bay area.
The data collected will help better understand and quantify the soil carbon stocks and sequestration potential of the bay.
Soil physical and chemical properties will help feed interpretations such as oyster habitat potential, beneficial use of dredge material, living shoreline restoration, acid sulfate potential for dredge, mooring and anchoring guidance, among other things.
The survey will also allow users to better understand changes taking place within the bay and surrounding ecosystem
The project will consist of 3 phases.
Phase 1 will cover areas north of the highway 98 bridge and include the marshes in East Bay and cypress forests along the Apalachicola, St Marks, and East rivers along with their tributaries.
Phase 2 will cover areas south of the highway 98 bridge and west of Bryant Patton Bridge to Indian Pass.
Phase 3 will be areas east of Bryant Patton Bridge to Alligator Point
Each Phase is expected to take 2 years to complete.
Crews will be working from a combination of pontoon, bay, and airboats.
You’ll be able to tell which boats are parr of the project because they will be marked by signs reading: USDA - Natural Resources Conservation Service – Coastal Zone Soil Survey.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment