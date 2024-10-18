Friday, October 18, 2024

Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

THIS WEEKEND!

The market occurs on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays starting in January thru the third weekend of Dec.

Market hours are 9am to 1pm, Eastern.


George Core Park Miss Zola's Dr, Port Saint Joe, FL


info@saltairmarket.com

Salinas Park Reforestation and Habitat Restoration – Ready to Plant


The Coastal Community Association is so excited about the partnership with the St. Joe Garden Club in working to restore native grasses, bushes, and trees which will bring back the wildlife and birds that once inhabited Salinas Park.

Working with Sand Hills Native Nursery, a landscape plan has been designed and 750 plants have been ordered for fall planting.


We Need All Hands to Plant! The morning of October 17, the nursery will deliver the plants and set them where they need to be planted. At 1:00 we need PLANTERS (Garden Club Members, Friends and whoever can handle a shovel or trowel) to meet at Salinas Park and help to plant!


We have 750 grasses, shrubs, and/or trees to lovingly place in the ground, water and watch them bring the natural beauty back to Salinas Park.


October 17 – 12:30 – 4:30

Bring shovels, trowels, and gloves.

Drinking water will be provided.


Call or text Robyn Rennick, 850 527-4671, for more information.


GCSC Visual and Performing Arts Presents

“Dad Jokes – Lessons from My Father”

﻿

Panama City, FL —The Visual & Performing Arts Division of Gulf Coast State College presents “Dad Jokes – Lessons from my Father,” by Tim Gagnon.

The exhibit celebrates the words of wisdom from fathers to sons. It is a fun-loving, yet heartfelt homage to all the dads, grandfathers, uncles, and mentors who have a hand in shaping the next generation. As Tim warmly says, “In every stage of my life, there was a dad offering sage advice. Sometimes in jest, sometimes in stern warning, but always with my best interest in heart. Each time, it came from a legacy of wisdom, spanning generations back into antiquity. Now it’s my turn to prepare the next generation.”


Tim Gagnon is an award-winning artist, author, speaker, and instructor. For nearly two decades, he has performed and exhibited in galleries, churches, conferences, schools, and stadiums across the country. His latest project is the Illuminated Messiah Bible, a collection of 66 original portraits of Jesus, the Messiah. The artwork is currently on a traveling art exhibit, and the bible is published by Broadstreet Publishing. An Air Force Veteran, Tim proudly serves with the Patriot Art Foundation, teaching Veterans to share their stories through the arts. He serves on the board, teaches online classes for VA hospitals, and hosts the Patriot Arts Podcast.


· The exhibit runs from October 18 to November 8, 2024, with an opening reception on the evening of October 18, from 5:00p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tim will present a gallery talk during the reception.


ℕ𝔼𝕎 𝔻𝔸𝕋𝔼

The date has been decided... OCTOBER 25th.... Please take note of the new day and sign up today for a super fun time and to support American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

Golf Tourney benefiting American Foundation for Suicide Prevention


Friday 10/25

11am Lunch

12pm Shotgun Start

$75 per person

4-man scramble

Paying 1st of 2 flights


September is Suicide prevention month, and this is very important and hits home for the BeMAJOR team, eXp Realty.


If you are a family/friend survivor of suicide, we welcome you to honor your loved one by purchasing a sign in memory of them to be placed on each hole on the course.

$40 per sign


Please email picture to nicmajors@gmail.com


Sign can be purchased via check, cash or Venmo (@Nicole-Majors-1). Please include name of loved one if sending Venmo.


So many are affected by suicide and the team wanted to create an event to bring awareness to our local community.


Please join us.


Questions about the event/signs -

Call Nicole 850-247-8415


Wanting to register for the tourney -

Call the golf course 850-227-1751

61st Annual Florida Seafood Festival

November 1 & 2, 2024


The Florida Seafood Festival is a two day event annually drawing tens of thousands of visitors to the historic town of Apalachicola in scenic Franklin County. The Festival is held at the mouth of the Apalachicola river under the shady oaks of Apalachicola’s Battery Park.

﻿

The festival features delicious seafood, arts and crafts exhibits, seafood related events, Musical Entertainment. Some of the notable events include Oyster Eating and Oyster Shucking contest, Blue Crab Races, Photo Contest, Parade, 5k Redfish Run, The Blessing of the Fleet, History of the Festival Exhibit and Tonging For Treasure.


Join us November 16th and 17th at Frank Pate Park for the JSL Pickleball Tournament!


Saturday, November 16th - Men's Doubles at 8am EST

Saturday, November 16th - Women's Doubles at 2pm EST

Sunday, November 17th - Mixed Doubles at 1pm EST


Registration includes: T-shirt & Swag Bag


Come out and have some fun! All proceeds are going to the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe to support the Women and Children of Gulf County. Enjoy the Hospitality Tent and Play the 50/50 Raffle!


Register at https://app.pickleballden.com/external-tournament/8616660

﻿

Registration ends November 1st

117 Sailors Cove Drive Port Saint Joe, FL﻿

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿


“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week during the time the bar is open.

http://www.scalloprepublic.com/the-kitchen-menu/


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

105 Good Morning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL




﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

