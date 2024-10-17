Olivia Poloronis selected as Miss Florida Seafood

The Florida Seafood festival has chosen its queen.
17-year-old Olivia Poloronis of Apalachicola was
picked as this year’s queen.
Olivia is the daughter of Leeanne and Timmy
Poloronis.
Olivia is a senior at the Franklin County School
where she is a Beta club member and
active in student government.
As Miss
Florida Seafood, Olivia will represent the Florida Seafood Festival through
interviews and various appearances on TV, radio and other outlets.
She will also officially open the event, as
well as head up the annual parade.
And along with King Retsyo, she’ll ride in the
front boat during the blessing of the fleet, and oversee the oyster shucking
and oyster eating contests.
The title comes with a 1000-dollar scholarship
from the Seafood Festival.
If you would like to stay up to date on all of
the planned festivities and entertainment for this year’s festival – check out
the official seafood festival website at http://www.floridaseafoodfestival.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment