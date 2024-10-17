Thursday, October 17, 2024

Olivia Poloronis selected as Miss Florida Seafood



The Florida Seafood festival has chosen its queen.

 

17-year-old Olivia Poloronis of Apalachicola was picked as this year’s queen.

 

Olivia is the daughter of Leeanne and Timmy Poloronis.

 

Olivia is a senior at the Franklin County School where she is a Beta club member and active in student government.

 

As Miss Florida Seafood, Olivia will represent the Florida Seafood Festival through interviews and various appearances on TV, radio and other outlets.

 

She will also officially open the event, as well as head up the annual parade.

 

And along with King Retsyo, she’ll ride in the front boat during the blessing of the fleet, and oversee the oyster shucking and oyster eating contests.

 

The title comes with a 1000-dollar scholarship from the Seafood Festival.

 

If you would like to stay up to date on all of the planned festivities and entertainment for this year’s festival – check out the official seafood festival website at http://www.floridaseafoodfestival.com.






