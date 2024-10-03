Extension
offices across Florida will collect peanut butter through the month of October
to help feed hungry families in our area.
They
call it the Peanut Butter challenge.
You
can donate unopened jars of peanut butter from October 1st through October
31st.
The
Extension offices work with the Florida Peanut Producers Association to send
the peanut butter to food pantries across the state.
Last
year, Franklin County donated over 128 pounds of peanut butter, Gulf County
collected about 400 pounds of peanut butter, while Wakulla County collected
over 1600 pounds.
Statewide
the annual event collected over 14 tons of peanut butter.
Donations
will be taken at the University of Florida /IFAS Extension Office, 261 Dr.
Frederick S. Humphries Street in Apalachicola, across from Mill Pond.
You
can also help the fight against hunger by hosting a peanut butter challenge
drop-off box at your church, office or home.
The
Extension Office will make flyers with your information and send them to you.
Contact
Michelle Huber by e-mail at mmhuber@ufl.edu or call 850-653-9337.
