Thursday, October 3, 2024

Wakulla County Curbside Storm Debris Pick Up (Hurricane Helene)

WakullaCoLogo.large.jpg

Public Service Announcement

Free Curbside Residential Storm Debris Pick Up

Monday, October 7, 2024, free curbside residential storm debris pick up will begin. Coastal communities such as Panacea, Mashes Sands, Ochlockonee Bay, Spring Creek, Shell Point, Live Oak Island, and St. Marks will be serviced initially. Inland communities will follow.


There will only be one opportunity to have your debris picked up, so please make neat piles according to the graphic below by Monday, October 7, 2024.

Download the Infographic

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR RESIDENTS OF GATED/PRIVATE COMMUNITIES


If you reside in a gated/private community/subdivision and would like to request this service, your HOA President MUST execute the below request for Right of Entry Form that can be found on our website. Upon submission of the online form, someone from Wakulla County Staff will contact the HOA President to verify and finalize the request.


This request form is only for gated private roads and gated communities. If you live on a private road that is not gated, please do not fill out this form.

Request Right of Entry Form (Gated Communities Only)

Additionally, Saturday, October 5, 2024, is the last day the County Landfill, located at, 146 County Landfill Road, will be accepting residential yard debris at no charge. The Landfill will be open October 4, and October 5, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Fees will be waived for residents, but residents must show proof of residency to access the landfill. We will accept the following for proof of residency: drivers license, mail, or utility bills.


If you would like to dispose of yard debris after October 5, 2024, the Landfill will still accept yard debris during its normal operating hours, but will be subject to the Landfill fee schedule, which can be found here.

Landfill Fee Schedule

Kinsey Miller | Public Information Officer | (850) 926-0919




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment