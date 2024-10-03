Wakulla County Curbside Storm Debris Pick Up (Hurricane Helene)

Additionally, Saturday, October 5, 2024, is the last day the County Landfill, located at, 146 County Landfill Road, will be accepting residential yard debris at no charge. The Landfill will be open October 4, and October 5, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Fees will be waived for residents, but residents must show proof of residency to access the landfill. We will accept the following for proof of residency: drivers license, mail, or utility bills.
If you would like to dispose of yard debris after October 5, 2024, the Landfill will still accept yard debris during its normal operating hours, but will be subject to the Landfill fee schedule, which can be found here.
