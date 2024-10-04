Fall into the Sunsets! - The E-Newsletter from the city of Mexico Beach

|Fall into the Sunsets!
As the cooler months are on the horizon, our sunsets are some of the best to be seen this time of year. And just because summer is over doesn't mean that beach time is over. There is still plenty of sun and sand to enjoy, so make your plans to visit.
And the Winner Is. . .
Up for grabs last month was a gift certificate and goodies from Forgotten Coast Brewing Co., and the lucky winner is Tammy H. from Dallas, Georgia. Congrats, Tammy!
OCTOBER GIVEAWAY
This month's giveaway is a prize pack, including a T-shirt, hat, insulated mug, and soap from the Driftwood Inn. Just steps away from the water's edge, the Driftwood Inn offers 23 Gulf-front rooms, each with a private balcony, outdoor seating for lounging, and access to a gift shop and small general store. The Driftwood Inn has been welcoming guests to Mexico Beach since 1974, and they'd love to host your next vacation, reunion, or honeymoon.
|Meet Mexico Beach
This month, we're delighted to introduce one of our fantastic eateries, Point Break Pizza. Located on the corner of Highway 98 and 36th Street, Point Break Pizza serves fresh, made-to-order pizza pies, salads, wings, and more. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., they also offer delivery service within Mexico Beach. Stop by or call in a slice or two or a whole pie, and be prepared to have your belly filled with goodness.
Farmers & Craft Market
|OCTOBER 12 & 26
|Come spend the morning at the Mexico Beach Farmers & Craft Market at Parker Park, located at 2500 Highway 98. Vendors will include produce, fresh jellies, one-of-a-kind crafts, and much more. Each market is sure to have new vendors, so be sure to come every time. If you'd like to be a vendor, sign up now. This market is put on by the Special Events for Mexico Beach, Inc.
Mexico Beach Fall Festival
|OCTOBER 12
|Come out to Parker Park for a day of fun, food, and live music. This event is open to the public with no entry fee. The day kicks off with the Farmers & Craft Market at 8:00 a.m., then games and live music will begin mid-day and go until 9:30 p.m. Come spend the day at the Mexico Beach Fall Festival!
Tennessee Chuck Red Snapper Tournament
|OCTOBER 19
|Catch some snapper, win some money, and help build a reef. All in a good day's work. Make plans to register for the Tennessee Chuck Red Snapper Tournament on Saturday, October 19. There is a fundraising entry fee with a 50/50 payout and target weight division. Registration will take place on Friday, October 18, starting at 5:00 p.m. Weigh-in will be held on Saturday, October 19, starting at 4:00 p.m. Please see the events page for full details and times. All tournament events will be held at the Mexico Beach Boat Ramp Pavilion.
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave and please remain off the sand dunes and out of the sea oats to ensure their continued nourishment. There are boardwalks and walking paths that can be accessed to reach the beach. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|Flounder & Orange Butter Sauce
|We publish it with the compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association cookbook (MBARA.org)
INGREDIENTS
4 flounder fillets, skinned
1 egg
1/2 cup milk
3 Tbsp butter, melted
Panko breadcrumbs
Flour, enough to dust the fillets
ORANGE BUTTER SAUCE INGREDIENTS
2 Tbsp butter
½ cup orange juice
¼ cup green onion, chopped
DIRECTIONS
|Whisk together egg and milk. Dust the fillets with flour, dunk them in the egg and milk mixture, and roll them in Panko crumbs. Melt butter in a skillet and carefully add the fillets. Cook on both sides, turning gently, until golden brown-about three minutes per side. Plate the fish, reserving butter in a skillet, and serve with Orange Butter Sauce.
TO MAKE THE ORANGE BUTTER SAUCE:
|Add butter to the pan used to cook flounder. Pour in orange juice and green onions. Simmer and reduce by half. Pour over fish.
|This month, we have some life suggestions from authors and actors. Enjoy!
In real life, I assure you, there is no such thing as algebra.
-Fran Lebowitz
Instant gratification takes too long.
-Carrie Fisher
Whoever said that money can't buy happiness simply didn't know where to go shopping.
-Bo Derek
Why do they call it rush hour when nothing moves?
-Robin Williams
Don't be so humble; you are not that great.
-Golda Meir
If you can't be kind, at least be vague.
-Judith Martin
There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.
-Oscar Wilde
Have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?
-George Carlin
Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.
-Oscar Wilde
So be wise, because the world needs more wisdom, and if you cannot be wise, pretend to be someone who is wise, and then just behave like they would.
-Neil Gaiman
