The Wakulla County Health Department has issued a swimming advisory for Mashes Sands Beach.
Health officials say water quality samples taken September 30th show high levels of the enterococcus bacteria in the water which indicates a possible health risk to swimmers.
There are no swimming advisories in Franklin County at this time, through high enterococcus levels were recorded at Alligator Point on September 16th and September 3rd.
The state currently takes weekly or bi-weekly water samples from beaches in 30 counties – you can see results for all beaches in Florida on-line at the Florida Department of Health healthy beaches website.
https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html
