Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Florida’s recreational and commercial stone crab claw harvest seasons opened on Tuesday

The fishery will close again next May.

 

Stone crab fishing is very popular especially in the southern part of the state.

 

The minimum claw size limit is 2 7/8 inches.

 

Claws may not be taken from egg-bearing female stone crabs.

 

There is a daily bag limit of one gallon of claws per person or two gallons per vessel, whichever is less.

 

Recreational harvesters are allowed to use up to five stone crab traps and harvesters who fish with traps are now required to complete an online, no-cost recreational stone crab trap registration and place their registration number on their traps before using them. 

 

You can register on-line at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com

 

The no-cost registration will allow the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to collect information about the fishery, for use in future stock assessments and management decisions.   

 

Stone crab regulations are the same in state and federal waters.





